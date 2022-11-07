Flint, MI– Michigan’s 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, and City of Flint residents have numerous ways to make their voices heard even if they haven’t registered to vote prior to Election Day or cannot vote in-person.

Voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. A list of all voting locations in the City of Flint by ward and precinct can be found on the city’s website.

This year, over 8,000 absentee ballots were mailed to City of Flint residents. Those who opted to fill out absentee ballots can still deposit them in secured drop boxes up until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

All ballots must be received at the Flint City Clerk’s office or the city’s drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day or they will not be counted.

According to a Nov. 7 press release from the Michigan Secretary of State, mailing ballots this close to election day is not recommended in case of any postal service delays.

Flint’s ballot drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St., near the front entrance, Flint, MI 48502

Flint City Hall, between the Flint Police Department and Flint Fire Department, 210 E. 5th St., Flint, MI 48502

Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave., Flint, MI 48506

Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Rd., Flint, MI, 48502

Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road, Flint, MI 48507

Voters can track their absentee ballot at michigan.gov/vote. The Secretary of State recommends contacting your local clerk’s office if your ballot has not been received multiple days after submission.

If you are not registered to vote, there is still a way to make your voice heard. According to the Michigan Voter Information Center, people can register to vote and vote in-person on Election Day at their city or township clerk’s office. Residents must be in their clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to register and vote. To be eligible to register to vote, you must bring proof of eligibility and residency to the clerk’s office.

For Flint residents, the City Clerk’s office is located in Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. and can be contacted by calling (810) 766-7414.

A brief overview of City of Flint officials and millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot can be found here.