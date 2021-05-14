Flint, MI– Clean ups are happening throughout all of Flint’s nine wards this Saturday.

With a grant from the Mott Foundation, the Neighborhood Engagement Hub coordinated with resident leaders and neighborhood groups to coordinate the first of two citywide cleanups on May 15.

In August, the Mott Foundation had residents vote on how to allocate $1 million in grants. Funding spring and fall clean ups was one of the top eight projects residents chose, and the Neighborhood Engagement Hub received a grant of $82,147 to coordinate the clean ups.

The money was divided among the nine wards, and community leaders from each ward expressed what they needed with the funds including things like dumpsters, garbage bags, trash grabbers, rakes, other tools, as well as lunch and treats for the volunteers who show up. The wards get to keep the tools, which can be used for the next citywide cleanup which is tentatively set for Sept. 18.

They also determined meeting spots, and identified areas that needed tending to in their wards. Here are the meet up/clean up locations in each ward:

Ward 1: Hasselbring Park, 1002 W. Home Ave.

Ward 2: Fleming Rd. and Canniff St.

Ward 3: Martin Park, 6502 Stafford Place (Behind Martin School)

Ward 4: Washington Elementary Parking Lot, 1400 N. Vernon Ave. (Arlington between Missouri and Ohio)

Ward 5: Welch and Copeman, 809 Welch Blvd.

Ward 6: 2916 Sloan St. (behind Save A Lot)

Ward 7: Lot between Wood Land and Averill on Lippincott, 3451 Lippincott Blvd.

Ward 8: 2413 and 2417 Brown St.

Ward 9: Alvord Ave. and Fenton Rd. First Block, 4109 Fenton Rd.

You can register to attend any of the cleanups here.