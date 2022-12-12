Flint, MI—From light-up sneakers to flowing dresses and cozy hoodies, young models dressed to the nines took the stage at Flint’s Capitol Theatre for the This is Me fashion show on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

The show, created almost five years ago by Flint resident Tracy Palmer, offered nearly two dozen children with special needs a platform to show off their creativity while highlighting the work of local designers like God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel and Deelux Apparel. The kids got to keep the clothes they modeled, too, Palmer said.

Check out the looks in the gallery below:

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, looks at the models lined up on stage as she speaks to the crowd during the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mekhi Wright and Maalik Mitchell strike a pose while walking the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tristin Marshall dances on stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Fans cheer during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Keeghan Nelson (right) and his sister Carolyn Nelson (left) walk the stage during during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Antoinette Watson strikes a pose while modeling a shirt by Deelux Styles during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Christi Newton-Terry (left) and Patrick Newton (right) arrange backpacks for children participating in the This is Me fashion show during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The pair traveled from Atlanta to help their sister Tracy Palmer, This is Me’s creator, put the show together. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Backpacks and certificates of achievement rest on a table before being handed out to participants of the This is Me fashion show during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Participants in the This is Me fashion show sit down for lunch during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, holds baby Aubree Bearyman during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Adam Bearyman (left) holds Aubree Bearyman while he and Cymone Bearyman (right) walk the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brandon Miller carries his drum off the stage after performing a solo during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brandon Miller puts on a Christmas sweater ahead of the This is Me fashion show in the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jasmine Iman holds baby Bryceon ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Roslyn White helps Cameron White put a hat on ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Damon Drew, the designer of Fokised Apparel, looks through clothing ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cameron White walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer (left), the creator of the This is Me fashion show, gives a speech to participants ahead of the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Participants and volunteers get ready backstage ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jordin Stein (right) and Shan Harris (center) help Kylie Stein (left) get ready ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kylie Stein poses for a portrait ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kylie Stein walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andrew models a shirt by Deelux Styles during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jaeiah Mathis gets ready ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jaeiah Mathis and her mother Juanita Simpson walk the stage while modeling a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kylie Stein strikes a pose while modeling a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Models encourage the crowd to cheer as they line up on stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zoranda Watson sponges Antoinette Watson’s hair ahead of the This is Me fashion show in the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Antoinette Watson strikes a pose while modeling a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Floyd Fuller (right) holds John Fuller (left) during a meet and greet event in preparation for the This is Me fashion show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) QP (right) holds Coleman (left) during a meet and greet event in preparation for the This is Me fashion show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Floyd Fuller holds John Fuller ahead of the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

QP (left) hypes up Coleman (right) during the This is Me show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer (left) hands a certificate of achievement to Tristin Marshall (right) during a meet and greet event in preparation for the This is Me fashion show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tristin Marshall dances on stage while modeling a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bentley Burton walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Larnell Ross waves to the audience as he walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, hugs Mekhi Wright during the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, introduces the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Emari Suggs walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Emari Suggs holds a basketball during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Emari Suggs walks the stage in light-up shoes during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, hugs Larnell Ross during the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kylie Stein strikes a pose while modeling a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Emari Suggs jumps up and down on stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andrew (center) models a shirt by God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel (G1F2) during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A model walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A model walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A model holds a rose during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Models line up on stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Josh Drew (right) and his sister Cara Drew (left) walk the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Machi Major walks the stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bentley Burton waves to the audience as he walks the stage modeling a shirt by Fokised Apparel during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brandon Miller performs a drum solo during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Co-host Isaiah Oliver smiles on stage during the This is Me fashion show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Volunteers with the This is Me fashion show laugh as they take selfies during the show at the Capitol Theatre in Flint, Mich. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, laughs with her family members during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, poses for a picture with her family members during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer, the creator of the This is Me fashion show, poses for a picture with the Bearyman family during a meet and greet event in preparation for the show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tracy Palmer (left) hands a backpack and a certificate of achievement to Cameron White (right) and his mother Roslyn White during a meet and greet event in preparation for the This is Me fashion show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Emari Suggs (center) poses for a portrait with a certificate of achievement during a meet and greet event in preparation for the This is Me fashion show at the Flint Public Library in Flint. Mich. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)