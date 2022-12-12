Flint, MI—From light-up sneakers to flowing dresses and cozy hoodies, young models dressed to the nines took the stage at Flint’s Capitol Theatre for the This is Me fashion show on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
The show, created almost five years ago by Flint resident Tracy Palmer, offered nearly two dozen children with special needs a platform to show off their creativity while highlighting the work of local designers like God 1ST Family 2ND Apparel and Deelux Apparel. The kids got to keep the clothes they modeled, too, Palmer said.
Check out the looks in the gallery below: