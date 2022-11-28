Flint, MI — According to a City of Flint press release, compost collection will end Dec. 2, 2022 and begin again in April 2023.

As a reminder, the release noted, residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste for curbside collection on weekly trash days. While the city will collect leaves that “fall naturally” into the street from city-owned trees between the curb and sidewalk, that clean up “should not be mistaken as an option to replace the leaf-bagging requirement.”



When compost collection ends on Dec. 2, several composting alternatives are available.

The city recommended residents mulch leaves with a mower to be used as a natural fertilizer for lawns; use whole or shredded leaves as mulch for the base of trees, shrubs, and flower beds; till shredded leaves into a vegetable garden to provide nutrients; make a compost pile or compost bin; or, stow bagged leaves until compost season starts again in spring next year.

For a fee, residents can also drop off leaves at Country Oaks Landscape Supply, located at 3218 E. Atherton Rd. in Burton, Mich. or Fick Landscape Supply located at 6452 Corunna Rd. in Flint Twp., Mich.

For more information, Flint residents can call Country Oaks Landscape Supply at 810-743-1920 or Fick Landscape Supply at 810-691-9702.