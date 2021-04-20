Flint, MI— Three vacant businesses burned down on Flint’s east side over the past few days.

Klock Korner located at 906 Dort Highway, Jamins Lounge located at 3700 block of Robert T. Longway Boulevard, and a former drug store and bank located on the 1800 block of Davison Road have all burned down.

The fires are under investigation, but have not yet been officially declared suspicious by state fire investigators, according to a statement from Fire Chief Raymond Barton.

Flint firefighters work to battle a blaze at the old Klock Korner on Robert T. Longway Boulevard and Dort Highway in the early hours of Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Courtesy of Travis Ricketts)

In the statement, Barton said the City of Flint Fire and Police departments are working cooperatively to investigate arsons and keep residents safe.

Back in December, Barton said the department, in partnership with the Michigan State Police and Flint Police, was looking for an arsonist on Flint’s east side. In November, he said there were more than 10 fires at vacant structures all in the same vicinity, in the area of Franklin Ave and Dort Highway, and Stewart Ave and Davison Rd.

Anyone with any information about these fires or any arsons in Flint can call CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or the national arson tip hotline at 1 (800) 47-ARSON.