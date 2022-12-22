Flint, MI—Major League Soccer (MLS) teams selected three Flint City Bucks players in the annual MLS SuperDraft, which was held Dec. 21, 2022.

The Bucks remain the world’s only soccer club to send a player to MLS every year since the SuperDraft began in 1999. According to a Bucks’ press release, 97 Bucks players have now been drafted or signed in that span, with more than 200 signing professional contracts worldwide.

The players selected Wednesday night were Noel Caliskan, Emeka Eneli and Charlie Sharp.

Central midfielder Noel Caliskan (pictured right) was selected 15th overall by the Portland Timbers. The 22-year-old central player from Cologne, Germany, debuted for the Bucks in June 2021. Before that, Caliskan also played in the youth systems of Bundesliga Köln and Fortuna Düsseldorf. Forward Emeka Eneli was selected 25th overall by Real Salt Lake. In his first United Soccer League (USL) League Two season with the Bucks in 2022, he played a highly lucrative midfield role—scoring five times, tied for second on the team. Eneli, who came to the Bucks from Cornell University, earned one of just three unanimous picks to the All-Ivy League First Team in 2022.

Forward Charlie Sharp was selected 61st overall by Toronto FC. The striker from Brighton, Mich. was another goal-scoring star of the Buck’s 2021 season according the team’s press release. In his 2022 collegiate curtain call, he helped Western Michigan claim the Mid-American Conference Championship.

Flint City Bucks forward Charlie Sharp was selected by Toronto FC in the 2023 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. (Photo courtesy Flint City Bucks)

The Flint City Bucks have won four USL national titles in 27 seasons, and just won a fourth USASA Hank Steinbrecher Cup in 2022. The Bucks have 28 consecutive winning seasons under their belt, the most in United States soccer history.