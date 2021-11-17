Flint, MI– Three newly-elected council members are holding town halls this week to hear from their constituents.

Second ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis and third ward Councilman Quincy Murphy are having a joint town hall “listening session” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Berston Field House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We admonish all second and third ward residents to meet us at Berston Field House,” Lewis said during the first Flint City Council meeting for the new council on Nov. 15.

Sixth ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns has also scheduled a town hall meeting this week.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Burns will be holding a meeting in the lower level of the Calvary United Methodist Church located at 2111 Flushing Rd.

“Residents are welcome to come to discuss their issues, concerns, you know, speeding was one, other issues relating to crime, and we will have department heads there to answer the appropriate questions,” Burns said.

Before the election, residents in these wards said they wanted town hall meetings like this with their future councilperson.

“I would even like to see them have town halls,” second ward resident Eartha Logan said in June. “Get your people together in your ward. Find out exactly what their concerns are.”