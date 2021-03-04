Flint, MI—About 40 tickets are still left for Flint native Claressa Shields’s March 5 title fight at the Dort Federal Credit Union event center.

Shields will fight undefeated Canadian boxer Marie-Eve Dicaire for a chance to make history. If she wins, she will be the first boxer in history to hold all four major championship belts (making her the undisputed champion) in two divisions. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is also undefeated.

Even before stepping into the ring, the night is already in some ways a win for Shields, who has long been advocating for female boxers to receive the same pay (not to mention respect) as male boxers. She and Dicaire will be the first female pair to headline a pay-per-view event in 20 years, according to ESPN.

The self-proclaimed Greatest Woman of All Time, Shields will touch gloves with Dicaire at 9 p.m. March 5.

Tickets can be be purchased through the event center’s website here. The pay-per-view can be purchased here.