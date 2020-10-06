Tomorrow is Count Day. Here’s Why It Matters for Flint Schools.

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools is gearing up for Count Day, which will take place statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 7. School officials are hoping all students participate in online classes so the district can secure proper funding for the 2020-2021 school year.

In Michigan, Count Day occurs in early October and again January. Student attendance is important every day, but on Oct. 7 enrollment numbers will help determine how much state aid a district receives.

The state affords FCS $8,000 to educate each student, Superintendent Anita Steward said.

“This is how we pay for instructional materials, such as textbooks, furniture, your child’s desk. This is how we pay your child’s teacher’s salary…We need your child to be online, engaged and interacting with all of their classes on Wednesday, October 7,” she said to parents at a Count Day information session on Monday.

Traditionally, attendance is taken in-person but because many districts have opted for virtual learning in lieu of COVID-19, students must be logged on and participating in their online classroom to be counted.

“Attendance is tracked by our students being engaged online. When they show up on the camera for their class, their teacher can mark them present,” Steward said. Whether students need to have their cameras on is at the discretion of each teacher, she added.

Middle schoolers and high schoolers must be present at all classes. “They can’t just go to their homeroom, or their first hour of the day, or that last class of the day—they need to attend every single class,” Steward said.

Steward and Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones will be “popping” in and out of classrooms on Wednesday to give away prizes, including a gaming headset. “It’s the icing on the cake,” Steward said, but would not reveal the brand or other details about the headset.

In August, Governor Gretchen Whitmer passed a series of bills aimed at easing the financial burdens of educating children during a pandemic..

The legislation changed the Count Day formula. Prior to COVID-19, school funding was based on 90/19 weighted forumla: 90% weighted for fall attendance and 10% weighted for the prior spring. Now the blend is 75% weighted for last year’s count and 25% weighted for attendance on Oct. 7.

For the 2019-2020 school year, FCS reported 3,749 students. The district budgeted for 3,400 this year.