Flint, MI— There are 25 certified people running for Flint City Council.

The City Clerk’s Office received 43 nominating petitions for City Council positions by the April 20 deadline. On Monday, April 26, City Clerk Inez Brown validated and certified the petitions leaving only 25 official nominees.

The certified names will appear on the ballot for the primary election on August 3.

Here is the list of the 25 certified candidates:

Ward 1:

Current City Councilman Eric Mays

Ward 2:

Current City Council Vice President Maurice D. Davis

Ladel Lewis

Arthur Woodson

Audrey F. Young

Ward 3:

A. C. Dumas

Quincy Murphy

Kerry Nelson

Ward 4:

Current Council President Kate Fields

Michael Doan

Judy Priestley

Ward 5:

Current City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter

Joseph Schipani

Ward 6:

Deltonya F. Burns

Chris DelMorone

Terae M. King Jr.

Claudia E. Perkins-Milton

Ward 7:

Current City Councilwoman Monica S. Galloway

Allie L. Herkenroder

Shannon A. Searcy

Ward 8:

Current City Councilman Louis A. Griggs

William C. Harris

Dennis A. Pfeiffer

Thomas W. Ross

Ward 9:

Current City Councilwoman Eva Worthing

In the first and ninth ward, Mays and Worthing are the only candidates in their wards. Because of this, their names will not appear on the Primary Election ballots, but they will appear on the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election ballots.