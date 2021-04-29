Flint, MI— There are 25 certified people running for Flint City Council.
The City Clerk’s Office received 43 nominating petitions for City Council positions by the April 20 deadline. On Monday, April 26, City Clerk Inez Brown validated and certified the petitions leaving only 25 official nominees.
The certified names will appear on the ballot for the primary election on August 3.
Here is the list of the 25 certified candidates:
Ward 1:
- Current City Councilman Eric Mays
Ward 2:
- Current City Council Vice President Maurice D. Davis
- Ladel Lewis
- Arthur Woodson
- Audrey F. Young
Ward 3:
- A. C. Dumas
- Quincy Murphy
- Kerry Nelson
Ward 4:
- Current Council President Kate Fields
- Michael Doan
- Judy Priestley
Ward 5:
- Current City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter
- Joseph Schipani
Ward 6:
- Deltonya F. Burns
- Chris DelMorone
- Terae M. King Jr.
- Claudia E. Perkins-Milton
Ward 7:
- Current City Councilwoman Monica S. Galloway
- Allie L. Herkenroder
- Shannon A. Searcy
Ward 8:
- Current City Councilman Louis A. Griggs
- William C. Harris
- Dennis A. Pfeiffer
- Thomas W. Ross
Ward 9:
- Current City Councilwoman Eva Worthing
In the first and ninth ward, Mays and Worthing are the only candidates in their wards. Because of this, their names will not appear on the Primary Election ballots, but they will appear on the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election ballots.