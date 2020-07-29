Two Students at Genesee Career Institute Test Positive for COVID-19

Flint, MI — Two students in Genesee Career Institute’s cosmetology program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Genesee Intermediate School District confirmed the cases on Monday and have closed down GCI operations, said Associate Superintendent of GISD Steven Tunnicliff.

“We contacted the Genesee County Health Department and have followed their guidance including the temporary suspension of in-person instruction for that program until Monday, August 3, for the purpose of contact tracing,” he said.

Arthur Woodson, who is running for 34th District State Representative, said a “concerned parent” reached out to him regarding the matter. He posted the parent’s message on his Facebook account, who said students learned someone had tested positive in a Facebook group chat on July 21.

“This student had allegedly informed the school of their exposure and that they were getting tested, however, GCI allowed the student to return to class before their test results were confirmed. [On] July 26th, a second student in the program has now allegedly tested positive for COVID,” the Facebook post read.

Tunnicliff said GSID informed the students and families in the program on Monday afternoon via an automated phone message and distributed letters to students who were “in session” that day.

“The school personally contacted the families of any individuals who may have been within close proximity of the affected students,” said Tunnicliff.

While GCI was open, staff and students were required to wear masks, to remain six-feet apart and their temperatures were taken daily, he said.