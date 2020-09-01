UM-Flint Confirms COVID-19 Case on Campus

Flint, MI—University of Michigan-Flint officials confirmed that a member of the UM-Flint community tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, the first day of the fall semester.

The case was discovered during a routine health screening at an undergraduate dormitory, officials said in an email to faculty, staff and students. The email was sent by Mike Hague, Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance. “According to the individual, they were not in close proximity of others during their time on campus. The individual is now in quarantine.”

UM-Flint’s Dean of Students and the Offices of Environment, Health and Safety is working with the Genesee County Health Department on contact tracing efforts, according to the email.

GCHD is following the Center for Disease Control’s contact tracing protocols regarding those who have been within 6 feet of the individual for more than 15 minutes, according to GCHD.

Spaces that the individual may have come into contact with have been shut down and are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, the email stated.

“We have shared all the information at this time,” said University Spokesperson Jennifer Hogan.

The university is encouraging all students and staff to follow best practices to limit the spread of the virus and to adhere to UM-Flint’s illness reporting procedures.