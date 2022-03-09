Flint, MI—The University of Michigan Flint will host its second annual Allama Muhammad Iqbal Symposium on Islamic Thought & Civilization March 10, which will explore Islam’s history and global impact through narrative.

Celene Ibrahim will serve as keynote speaker. Ibrahim is a faculty member at Groton School, a college-preparatory school in Groton, Mass. She holds a bachelor’s degree with highest honors from Princeton University, a master’s of divinity from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in Arabic and Islamic civilizations from Brandeis University.

Ibrahim has also authored several books, including “Women and Gender in the Qur’an,” which will be the primary topic of discussion. She will explore female figures in the Qur’an and dig into themes like female speech, sex and sexuality, and more.

While the first Iqbal Symposium was completely virtual, this year attendees can participate in-person or via Zoom.

According to UM-Flint’s website, the Muslim community created the symposium to offer a more nuanced understanding of Islamic tradition and thought.

Each year, it will feature a different aspect of Islam and Islamic societies.

The symposium will take place on March 10 from rom 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Northbank Center Grand Ballroom located at 432 Saginaw St. in Flint.

The university is requesting a $50 donation for those who attend in person and a $25 donation for those who attend online. Donations can be made here. Students are not expected to donate.

Those who wish to attend can register here. In-person seating is limited and individuals will be notified if they are selected for in-person seating.