United Way receives grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint for conversations on race, racism, and change

Flint, MI — The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded $8,000 to the United Way of Genesee County, on behalf of Community Roots, for the Courageous Conversations on Race, Racism, and Radical Change project. The grant will allow Community Roots to facilitate four community conversations that aim to engage residents of Flint and Genesee County in a constructive dialogue on the negative impacts of race, and racism on public health and overall quality of life.

The Courageous Conversations on Race, Racism, and Radical Change is five-step process that begins with “The Vent”. “The Vent” sessions are scheduled for the following:

Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM via Zoom Video Conference

Sponsors: Community Foundation of Greater Flint – Truth Racial Healing & Transformation, United Way of Genesee County, and University of Michigan-Flint Social Work Department

Thursday, September 10, 2020, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Logan Park (corner of Barbara Drive and Allison Street, Flint)

Sponsors: Brownell-Holmes Neighborhood Association, Community Foundation of Greater Flint – Truth Racial Healing & Transformation, United Way of Genesee County, and North Flint Neighborhood Action Council

Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dewey Park (North Saginaw and Damon Street)

Sponsors: Community Foundation of Greater Flint – Truth Racial Healing & Transformation, United Way of Genesee County, Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, and Urban Transformation Development

Monday, September 21, 2020, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Whaley Park (Dort Hwy. and Franklin Avenue)

Sponsors: Community Foundation of Greater Flint – Truth Racial Healing & Transformation, United Way of Genesee County, Latinx Technology Center, Flint Neighborhoods United, Eastside Franklin Park Neighborhood Association, and Asbury Community Development Corporation

Community Roots is a community development entity designed to catalyze and promote community change. Community Roots proprietors are longtime residents of Flint and Genesee County who are committed to authentic engagement and measureable change. For more information on the Courageous Conversations on Race, Racism, and Radical Change, contact Willie Smith, Jr. by telephone at (810) 221-3722 or via email at wsmithjr1@yahoo.com.