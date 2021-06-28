Flint, MI–As the streets were pelted with pouring rain and rushing wind, around 100 people marched down DuPont Street holding signs with pictures of loved ones who died from violence.

Neighbors waved, greeted, and prayed with the attendees of the 20th annual Unity March June 26 as they marched and handed out flyers.

The Unity March, created by WOW outreach, local churches and more than 30 other community organizations, was created for Flint residents to honor loved ones lost to violence, people grieving about their loved ones lost to violence, as well as perpetrators of violence.

“’It’s not just about those who’ve been affected (by violence) but those who are doing it, because people don’t really realize the effect that it has on the family members,” Omar Young, vice president of WOW Outreach, said. “If someone goes to jail, we pray for those who did the harm. But on the same note, those family members because they have to live and go through the pain as well. That’s the reason why we do this: just to make sure that everyone knows that we’re here for them, on both sides.”

The march lasted approximately two hours, with pauses along the route for speakers and performers. It started at Church Without Walls on Dupont Street and proceeded to Upper Room Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street before looping back.

Kenyetta Dotson, 50, of Flint, delivers a speech at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. Dotson is one of the lead organizers of the event. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

Kenyetta Dotson is the founder of WOW Outreach and one of the lead organizers of the Annual Unity March. She credits her brother, Martez Warren, former pastor of Church Without Walls, as one of the visionaries of the events who “passed the baton” of planning the event to her 20 years ago.

At the time the event was initially created, Dotson remembers putting out a call to action to the Flint community to draw attention to the violence happening in the city because “there was so much silence.”

Eric Mays, Councilman of Flint’s first ward kneels and bows his head in prayer as he holds the hand of another attendee praying at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
A resident greets members of the Unity March with her children peeking behind her. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

During the march, attendees and organizers rushed to houses to pass flyers about the event, greet their neighbors, or take a moment to pray with them.  

“I just think there’s too many people who are out there hurting in the world who are right outside our window, right next door to our home, and we let the opportunity pass us by,” Dotson said. “I think we have to love the hell out of people and I think sometimes we’re too afraid to do that.”

Pastor Alvin Bradford, of Flint, bows his heads in prayer, calling for attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021, to touch the person next to them for a group prayer. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
“It’s crazy how people know our strength just based on our location,” Kameron Motley, 17, of Flint, reads aloud his original poem titled, “I Am Flint.” Motley was presented with an outstanding youth award at this event by Mayor Neeley, in recognition of the work he has done with WOW Outreach. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

WOW Outreach has several community programs, including one for “youth ambassadors,” which provides mentorship and support for participants 13-21 years old aimed at helping them achieve more academically and not fall into violent behavior.

“We want the community to know that we’re here. We do have resources,” Young said. “We can get you to the right people if you need help. … We have social workers on board, we have counselors on board, we have mental health on board. If somebody is grieving, we have someone here to pray for them. So we’re here for them. One hundred percent committed.”

At the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 around 1:30 p.m., participants walked in the pouring rain for the final stretch of the march along DuPont St. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Ollie White, 61, of Flint, smiles widely as she records a Facebook Live on her phone at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. Even in the pouring rain, White exclaimed her excitement and joy to “serve alongside some incredible people.” (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 smile, holding signs honoring loved ones that they lost to violence. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Julie Lopez and Pastor Alvin Bradford, of Flint, stand side by side with each other at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. Julie Lopez holds up a crime stopper ad asking for information for the unsolved homicide of Pablo Lopez Sr., her father-in-law, who had been shot and killed while sleeping in his Flint home in July 2011. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 sit in the back of a platform that contains sound equipment to amplify the voices of the speakers. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 touch the person next to them as they pray together. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Members of Flint’s Delta Sigma Theta chapter raise their hands proudly in the shape of a triangle, the sorority’s hand symbol. This chapter was one of the organizations at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
An attendee of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 holds a sign that reads, “Make peace. Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding”. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Khamila Clarke, 16, of Flint, reaches her hand to the sky as she performs a solo dance at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Pastor Freelon Threlkeld, 80, pastor of Faith Baptist Temple, speaks at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. Threlkeld is pictured wearing a hat that says “PUSH: Pray Until Something Happens.” (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson greets an attendee at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Minister Sharon Burnett passionately raises her fist as she delivers a speech at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Mekhi Thompson, 14, of Flint, plays his clarinet to the tune of Lean on Me by Bill Withers as attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 also sing along. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 march down the street holding signs in support of the march. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 march down the street holding signs in support of the march. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Rodney Porter, of Flint, points to a mother and child attending the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. Mayor Neeley smiles at this interaction in the background. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Robert “Bob” Brown, president of WOW Outreach of Flint, delivers a speech before attendees of the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021 began marching. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)
Kameron Motley, 17, and Jovaun Williams, 16, of Flint, are just two of the attendees at the 20th Annual Unity March on June 26, 2021. (Khue Tran | Flint Beat)

Khue Tran

Khue Tran (she/her) is a journalist hailing from Pflugerville, TX. She is currently a student at Yale University and has written for multiple publications on campus, in addition to having words in the...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *