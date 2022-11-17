Flint, MI—A local cannabis company is bringing Thanksgiving cheer—and 1,000

turkeys—to people in the Flint area for the second year in a row.



Veteran-owned Light’N Up Cannabis Company will be gifting hundreds of birds this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last. The store is located at 4184 Pier North Boulevard in Flint, Mich.

Along with turkeys, the event promises complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and other non-THC items provided by participating vendors for people picking up a bird or shopping at the store.



In addition, Darren McCarty, retired Detroit Red Wings hockey star, will be on-site starting at 11 a.m. to help with the turkey distribution.



“The turkey giveaway last year was a huge success,” said Kyle Cohee, owner and founder of Light’N Up. “We were able to put food in the hands of 1,000 individuals and families last year and it seems likely it will go even faster this year.”

Cohee and his team noted that inflation has made turkeys roughly 40 cents more per a pound than last year, so they hope the giveaway will be of help to residents needing a break from rising costs.

“I don’t want anyone in my hometown to go without a great Thanksgiving dinner, and I’m doing my best to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Cohee said.



According to a press release, Light’N Up will be setting aside 80 turkeys for veterans through an ongoing partnership with Genesee County Veterans Services to ensure local veterans and their families will have a Thanksgiving meal.



Per the press release, Light’N Up requires that each person receiving a turkey on Nov. 19 be 21 years of age or older, sign a liability waiver and provide an email or texting address.