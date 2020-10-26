Vice President Mike Pence will visit Flint on Wednesday for a rally at Bishop International Airport just six days before voting ends.

At least five of Pence’s aides recently tested positive for COVID-19, including chief of staff Marc Short and outside political advisor Marty Obst, CNN reported.

Pence is considered a close contact with at least one of the aides, but the White House said Pence will continue campaigning throughout the country because he is considered “essential personnel.”

The rally is the first time during the 2020 election cycle that Pence has campaigned in Flint.

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and other local surrogates to campaign in the city on Saturday.

Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), visited the city in September to stop at several local businesses.

Biden last visited Flint ahead of the March 10 Democratic primary, while President Donald Trump last campaigned in the city in September 2016.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Lansing on Feb. 25, 2020. (Andrew Roth | Flint Beat)

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 with 10,704 votes.

Trump lost Genesee County in the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton, but performed better than Mitt Romney did in 2012.

Polls show Biden ahead of Trump in Michigan, with FiveThirtyEight’s polling average giving Biden a 7.9 percentage point lead.

Election Day is on Nov. 3, but Michigan residents can vote early under a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018. More than 1.5 million Michigan voters had already returned their absentee ballots as of Oct. 19 out of nearly 3 million that had requested them.

Nationwide, more people had already cast ballots as of Saturday than voted early in the 2016 presidential race.