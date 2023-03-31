Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout April 2023.

Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2316 Coldwater Rd. April 4 and April 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint, 2120 Saginaw St. April 6 and April 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 Bristol Rd. April 12 and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Appointments are also available at GCHD’s Burton clinic, and the public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for people unable to leave home due to health issues.

In the meantime, the eligibility for updated COVID vaccines has recently expanded. On March 14, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the updated Pfizer COVID booster for children 6 months through 4 years old who completed their three-dose primary series with the original Pfizer vaccine for over two months.

Since then, GCHD has begun administering the updated Pfizer booster for those children, according to JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at GCHD.

The updated booster, also known as the bivalent vaccine, targets the original coronavirus and subvariants of Omicron. Beyond the March 14 approval by the FDA, bivalent vaccines have been cleared for the broader population since fall 2022.

“With the bivalent recipe, that helps with the Omicron variant that is out there,” Herman said. “It is preferred and [offers] more complete protection.”

Check GCHD’s website for updates on the schedule of the COVID walk-in clinics. Flint residents can also call GCHD’s immunization line at 810-237-4569 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Vaccines.gov can also help you find locations for COVID vaccines.