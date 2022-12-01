Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout December 2022.

Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for people ages 6 months or older unless stated otherwise.

(Image courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)

Alternatively, people can make vaccination appointments at the GCHD’s Burton, Mich. clinic, located at G-3373 S. Saginaw St. The public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for eligible people.

As of Nov. 30, 52.3 percent of Genesee County residents have completed their primary series vaccination, meaning two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, according to the State of Michigan.

Meanwhile, updated boosters shots have been approved for people the ages of 5 and above.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID community levels in Genesee County and most counties in Michigan have been low as of Nov. 24. But Michigan has reached a grim milestone, and the state reported on Nov. 29 that the number of COVID-associated deaths surpassed 40,000.

JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at GCHD, urged residents to stay on guard as the Christmas holiday approaches and the number of indoor gatherings rises. Best practices include staying up to date with vaccines, frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.

“Especially with social gatherings increasing in the month of December, it’s even more important to continue to protect yourself with safe practices,” Herman said.

Beyond SARS-CoV-2, viruses like the Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV) and the flu are circulating in the community. With respect to the 2022 to 2023 flu season, 18.01 percent of the Genesee County population has been immunized with the flu shot as of Nov. 12.

Vaccines.gov can help you find locations for COVID vaccines and flu vaccines.

Call the GCHD immunization line at 810-237-4569 to schedule a vaccine appointment.