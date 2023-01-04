Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout January.

Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed. Sites’ COVID vaccines are available for individuals aged 6 months or older unless stated otherwise.

(Image courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)



Michigan State University (MSU) is also partnering with GCHD to host a walk-in COVID clinic at the MSU College of Human Medicine, located at 200 E. First St. in Flint, Mich., on Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alternatively, people can make vaccination appointments at GCHD’s Burton, Mich. clinic, located at G-3373 S. Saginaw St. The public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for eligible people.

In December 2022, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its authorization of updated COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

GCHD has since been offering the updated Pfizer vaccine to children between 6 months and 4 years old, but it’s still awaiting a supply of the updated Moderna booster for children between 6 months and 5 years old as of press time, officials confirmed.

As of Dec. 21, 2022, a little over 50 percent of Genesee County residents had completed their primary series vaccination, meaning two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, according to the State of Michigan.

In the meantime, just under 60 percent of fully vaccinated Genesee County residents who are the ages of 5 or above have received at least one booster shot as of Dec. 21.

Vaccines.gov can help you find locations for COVID vaccines.

Flint residents can also call GCHD’s immunization line at 810-237-4569 to schedule a vaccine appointment.