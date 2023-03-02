Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout March 2023.

Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed.

The GCHD Burton, Mich. clinic, G-3373 S. Saginaw St. March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last visit accepted at 12:45 p.m.)

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2316 Coldwater Rd. March 7 and March 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint, 2120 Saginaw St. March 9 and March 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flint Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 Bristol Rd. March 15 and March 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Appointments are also available at GCHD’s Burton clinic, and the public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for people unable to leave home due to health issues.

As of Feb. 15, roughly 52% of Genesee County residents have been fully vaccinated, receiving two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state data.

Overall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded low COVID community levels in all Michigan counties, aside from St. Clair and Sanilac counties, as of Feb. 23, 2023.

Even so, public health officials have said the level of COVID-19 spread can fluctuate fairly rapidly and urged the public to follow the CDC’s guidance, which includes staying up to date with COVID vaccinations.

Updated COVID vaccines, which are currently being offered by GCHD, have been authorized for children as young as 6 months old since December 2022.

Check GCHD’s website for updates on the schedule of the COVID walk-in clinics. Flint residents can also call GCHD’s immunization line at 810-237-4569 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Vaccines.gov can also help you find locations for COVID vaccines.