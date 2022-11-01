Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout November 2022.

Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for individuals 6 months old or above unless stated otherwise.



(Image courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)

Alternatively, people can make vaccination appointments at the GCHD’s Burton, Mich. clinic, located at G-3373 S. Saginaw St. The public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for eligible individuals.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the authorization of updated COVID boosters to children as young as the age of 5. These bivalent boosters target the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. People are eligible for an updated booster two months after their primary vaccination or previous booster shot.

Overall, roughly half of Genesee County’s residents have completed their primary vaccination, meaning two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, as of Oct. 26.

Health experts urge Flint residents to stay up to date with recommended vaccinations. Alongside SARS-CoV-2, healthcare providers have been warning of a difficult flu season, among other viruses.

When it comes to the flu vaccine, over 10 percent of people in Genesee County have received their shot as of Oct. 22 for the 2022 to 2023 flu season.

Vaccines.gov can help you find locations for COVID vaccines and flu vaccines.

Click here for updates on COVID community vaccine clinics and here for updates on community flu vaccine clinics in Genesee County.

Call the GCHD immunization line at 810-237-4569 for scheduling a vaccine appointment.