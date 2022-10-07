Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) and its community partner are continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout October.

Below is the schedule for the vaccine clinics and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for individuals 6 months old or above unless stated otherwise.

(Image courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)

Alternatively, people can make appointments at the GCHD’s Burton clinic for vaccination, and the public health department also offers COVID vaccination home visits for eligible individuals.

Health officials recommend staying up to date with COVID vaccines as one of the best safeguards against COVID. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, roughly half of all Genesee County residents have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as of Oct. 5, 2022.

Mary Foxworth Taylor, caregiver of her husband Gregory Taylor, receives an updated COVID-19 booster from JoAnne Herman, COVID-19 nurse coordinator at the Genesee County Health Department, during a home visit in Flint, Mich. on Oct. 4, 2022. Gregory received an updated COVID booster during the visit as well. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

With respect to boosters, updated COVID boosters have been approved for people 12 years old and above since late August. These bivalent boosters target the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, with BA.5 being dominant in Michigan and the U.S.

In the meantime, experts also urge the public to get vaccinated against the flu, and the flu shot can be administered along with a COVID vaccine. The CDC recommends getting the flu shot ideally by the end of October, though vaccination after this month can still offer protection.

Read on for more information provided by the CDC about COVID and the flu.

Vaccines.gov helps you find locations for COVID vaccines and flu vaccines.

Click here for updates on COVID community vaccine clinics and here for updates on community flu vaccine clinics in Genesee County.

A registration form for a COVID vaccination home visit is available here.

Call the GCHD immunization line at 810-237-4569 for scheduling a vaccine appointment.