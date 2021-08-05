Flint, MI—Flint Tale, a story aiming to highlight the struggles faced by the victims of the Flint water crisis will premiere this week at NCG Cinema – Grand Blanc Trillium.

Tickets are available online for $20. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.

The movie’s Flint premiere will be prefaced with a red carpet event that will start at the Trillium movie theatre an hour before the showing at 7 p.m. There, the movie’s actors including Hawthorne James of “The Five Heartbeats,” and Erica Peeples will be introduced.

Written and directed by Michigan native Marc Cayce, “Flint Tale” follows the story of Flint Police Chief Daniel Hartwell and his family as they face the consequences of the water crisis both as a family and as individuals. The movie originally premiered in Miami in early 2020.