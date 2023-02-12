Flint, MI—The 24” transmission main has been repaired. It has been re-pressurized but will remain out of service until two rounds of bac-T testing have been completed.

The boil filtered water advisory will remain in place through Monday. We thank residents for their patience as we continue to take precautions to protect public health and safety.

Residents and businesses should continue to take precautions during the boil filtered water advisory. Learn more at https://www.cityofflint.com/feb-23-water-main-break.