Water shutoff, boil water advisory planned for Monday in areas near East Court Street

A boil water advisory is NOT currently in effect. The areas that are expected to be impacted on Monday, June 15, 2020 are:

FLINT, Michigan—As part of the ongoing water main replacement and repaving project on East Court Street, water service will be shut off to some nearby residents on Monday, June 15, 2020 and a precautionary boil water advisory also will be issued for the same area when service is restored.

—

Court Street from Kensington Street to Crapo Street— Beard Street, East Fork Drive and Woodside Drive

Residents on Avon Street east of Court Street also may experience low pressure, but will not be included in the boil water advisory.

The water shut off is expected to occur about 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020. Residents’ water service is expected to be impacted for approximately 4 hours, but it could last longer. When water service is restored, households in the affected area will be under a precautionary boil water advisory for at least 24 hours.

Any residents who live in the area and lose water service even though they are not listed above affected areas also should follow the boil water advisory.

We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause residents. The disruption in water service will allow crews to install a 24-inch transmission main and connect it to the existing water distribution system. This main has already been constructed, passed pressure testing and has been disinfected.

The City of Flint Water Department will be working in conjunction with Diponio Contracting to facilitate the work as quickly as possible to limit the disruption in service.

Water samples will be taken to ensure water quality meets all state drinking water standards. Provided the samples pass testing, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted after 24 hours.

Residents can sign up for email updates on the Court Street project here.