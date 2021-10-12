Flint, MI– Water service will be shut off to some North Flint residents on Wednesday, to allow the city to conduct valve replacements for the water distribution system.

A boil water advisory is not currently in effect.

The areas that are expected to be impacted on Oct. 13 are:

• Dort Highway and Carpenter Road

• Carpenter Road and Webster Road

• Going east to West Boulevard Drive

Photo courtesy of City of Flint

The water shutoff is expected to occur about 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, and is expected to last about five hours. Fire hydrants in the area will also be affected.

When water service is restored, the system will be flushed. Households and businesses that are affected by the shutoff can then flush their systems with cold water for 15 minutes before use.

In a press release, the city of Flint apologized for the inconvenience and said that this shutoff will allow crews to “make a much needed fix to broken valves with the existing water distribution system.”

Residents in this area were affected by a water shutoff for the same purpose on Sept. 30.

For more information, you can contact the City of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202.