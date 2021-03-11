Mt. Morris Township, MI— The Westwood Heights Board of Education voted to retain Detroit-based Allen Law Group to investigate allegations against Superintendent Peter Toal and his wife Janette Toal, an English teacher at Academy West, during a closed session on Mar. 11.

Last month, Janette Toal allegedly made racist and homophobic remarks on social media and on school grounds. Following the accusations, the board held a closed session on Feb. 26 and voted to put Superintendent Peter Toal on paid, on-disciplinary administrative leave.

District officials would not comment on why Peter Toal is being investigated or what allegations were made against him.

The Allen Law Group will serve as the “third-party, fact-finding investigator” on behalf of the board.

On Feb.1, Janette Toal posted a politically charged Facebook status that angered community members:

“Here is an idea for peace: All the blue states form their own country. All the red states form their own country. Let’s see which is better off in 5 years. Blue states can have Microsoft and Twitter and Facebook and BLM and Antifa and big government. We will have manufacturing and farming and free enterprise and small government. What is your prediction for the outcome?”

ABC12 later reported that Janette Toal was also being accused of making racist and homophobic remarks.

Leslie Key, director of student and family affairs will is serving as the interim superintendent during the investigation.