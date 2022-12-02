Flint, MI–Westwood Heights Schools is seeking applications to fill a seat on the district’s Board of Education, and the application deadline is a week away.

Brenda Battle-Jordan, the longest serving member on the Board, did not run for re-election last month, so her seat will be open as of Jan. 1, 2023.

Leslie Key, superintendent of the district, said Westwood Heights Schools is seeking candidates who hope to “help out with the betterment of the school district and the community.”

In the current academic year, Westwood Heights Schools has under 1,800 students, with close to 80% of those scholars being residents of Flint, according to Jamal Bransford, public relations and marketing coordinator for the district.

To be eligible for appointment to the Board, applicants must be a resident and registered voter in the school district, at least 18 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and a resident of the State of Michigan for at least 30 days.

Candidates must also submit a one-page letter of application along with a résumé to the Superintendent’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.

Applications should be addressed to:

Lester Fykes, President

Westwood Heights School District Board of Education

3425 W. Pierson Rd.

Flint, MI 48504

Candidates will be interviewed in the library of Hamady High School at 3223 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, Mich., on Dec. 12, 2022. All interviews and meetings related to filling the seat are open to the public. The seat will be up for election again in November 2024.