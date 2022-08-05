Flint, MI—Whaley Children’s Center (WCC), a nonprofit organization that provides residential child care services, has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF). This funding will help the center meet the mental health needs of its youths, WCC said in a press release.

According to WCC, the grant will enhance the center’s programs and provide new supplies, education for staff as well as upgrades to its technology.

“We’re super grateful for the Community Foundation’s support,” said Jennifer Koester, WCC’s director of independent living. “These opportunities in funding help us give our kids the best possible care we can.”

The center’s services include residential treatment, group homes, family counseling and aftercare services for youths who have experienced chronic and profound abuse and neglect, the press release states. Koester added that the types of trauma that WCC youths have experienced range from physical, emotional and sexual abuse to educational and medical neglect.

“Most of our kids have had chronic and complex trauma,” she said, “so they need that extra support that we provide with 24-hour care, like clinical and residential support services.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Koester said WCC has had to adapt its programs such as offering telehealth options. CFGF’s grant will help the center develop its services, including its telehealth services, for their youths. Further, Koester noted that the grant will contribute to training for behavioral specialists and support for staff, such as team building opportunities to foster growth and self-awareness.