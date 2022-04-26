FLINT, MI–Out of 4,000 submissions, Whaley Children’s Center as a top 200 finalist for a $25,000 grant–and is looking for the community’s support to help win it.

In order to receive the grant, Whaley needs the community to vote them into the top 100 spots.

Voting begins April 27 at 12 a.m. and ends May 6 at 11:59 p.m. To vote for Whaley Children’s Center, visit www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/2042559

Each person can vote up to 10 times per day. Voters must be U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and have a valid email address. Winners will be announced on June 7 at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The grant is from State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative with the mission of empowering communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.

If awarded, the grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist will support Whaley’s Journey Home for their Independent Living Program. The home will provide services for six youth ages 16-21. It will offer them a multi-service approach to provide for the physical, emotional, and social needs of youth transitioning out of foster care and provide them with a safe place to call home while learning to be independent, according to a release from Whaley.

“We are incredibly grateful to be a finalist. If granted, the funds will help a population of foster youth that normally see less support as they age out of the system. Journey Home will provide these youth with a home and the support and skills they need to become successful adults.” Mindy Williams, President and CEO of Whaley Children’s Center, said in a prepared statement.

Whaley Children’s Center is a nonprofit founded in 1926 that provides residential child care services to children ages 5- 17 years old who have suffered chronic and profound abuse and neglect. The services provided to children and families include residential treatment, group homes, family counseling, and aftercare service. To learn more about Whaley Children’s Center, visit www.whaleychildren.org.