Flint, MI– An investigation is underway for a woman who died last week at the Genesee County Jail.

On May 10, a woman appeared to have died in her sleep from what seemed to be withdrawal, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson said they won’t know the cause of death until toxicology reports come back, but that more details should be available soon.

He also said that a rumor is going around that there have been two deaths at the jail in the last week, but that is not true.