Flint, MI– An investigation is underway for a woman who died last week at the Genesee County Jail.
On May 10, a woman appeared to have died in her sleep from what seemed to be withdrawal, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson said they won’t know the cause of death until toxicology reports come back, but that more details should be available soon.
He also said that a rumor is going around that there have been two deaths at the jail in the last week, but that is not true.
I was in the gcj 4days after being beat in the head the head head being smashed into the ground. I didn’t eat use the bathroom or anything if my neighbor hadn’t kept calling the jail to check one letting me know she was taking care of my dog. I couldve died as well medical still didn’t see me until ten days later when the booking officer who changed me into my uniform worked the floor and made sure i recieved medical treatment. I belie3 someone should look into that its more to the story.
That jail is nasty I believe they probably did have someone die in that place they kept me there for 3days to long all because they had a computer error I had to kick on the door for 6 hours straight finally lt came in they realized they screwed up pack me up and let me go. The officers treat people in jail w zero respect and half of them don’t do nothing anyways.
Leave a comment