Flint, MI– Flint residents have less than two months to register to make a claim in the $641.25 million water lawsuit settlement, and yes, they can do it online.

At the city council meeting Feb. 8, there was confusion about whether or not people could begin to register online, or if they needed to wait to receive something in the mail.

When Councilwoman Eva Worthing said she had begun registering online, Attorney Sheldon Klein, who represents the City of Flint in the lawsuit settlement, asked if she was sure she registered through the court and not with an attorney soliciting clients.

Worthing told Klein she got the link from a Flint Beat article, and Klein said he wasn’t aware of an “early registration period prior to the time of the notice going out.”

He and Attorney Rick Berg encouraged listeners to wait until they received a notice in the mail before registering, and said that the notices would be “going out very soon.”

Flint Beat called Attorney Klein to clarify this information, as we published a story on Jan. 29, telling residents they could begin to register online. Klein said that at the time of the council meeting, he did not know the registration website was live yet, and that he had been mistaken.

Flint residents can register online before receiving a notice in the mail. The deadline to register is March 29, 2021. If residents do not register, or directly opt out of the settlement, they will not be eligible to file claims against, or receive any funds from, any of the defendants involved in the settlement.

To read more about registering for the settlement, click here. To visit the registration website, click here.