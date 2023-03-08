Flint, MI—More than 100 students from Genesee County schools gathered at Flint’s Kettering University to present their inventions at a fair for young innovators.

Guided by a slogan of “no kernel left behind,” a team of three sixth graders from Perry Innovation Center in Grand Blanc, Mich., shared their “Kernel Catcher,” which filters out kernels from popcorn.

Perry Innovation Center student Michael Weirauch demonstrates an invention called the “Kernel Catcher” that he made with his classmates Jordyn Johnson and Vander Terbush during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Vanden Terbush, one of the Perry team members, said the group had designed several iterations of the Kernel Catcher until finalizing it for the fair.

“It’s been very rewarding because at first, I was thinking ‘I’m never gonna get into Kettering,’” Vanden said of the invention’s trial-and-error process.

His teammate Michael Weirauch said he felt fortunate to be part of the project.

“I feel really lucky to be working with my team, and I feel proud,” the sixth grader told Flint Beat.

On March 7, 2023, the 100K Ideas/Kettering University Young Innovators Fair featured the inventions of 136 students in third through eighth grades.

The students are part of Kettering’s Young Innovator Program, which helps schools get young people involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) opportunities, according to a press release from the university.

Jason Vallimont, a teacher at Perry Innovation Center, commended his team of Kernel Catcher inventors.

“They did a fantastic job,” Vallimont said. “They started off with problem-finding in their journey and as part of that, they went through a couple ideas. Watching movies and eating popcorn was one of their favorite things to do. So, they were looking upon trying to improve getting more actual popcorn that they can eat and not stuff their hand in a bunch of kernels.”

Indian Hill Elementary School student Aniruddh Basappa explains his invention, an app called “CHOOZ IT!” that allows students to select hot or cold school lunches more easily, to Vivian Williams, the Community Engagement Coordinator at 100k Ideas, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Young Innovator Program is facilitated by Flint-based nonprofit 100K Ideas. Vivian Williams, community engagement coordinator at 100K Ideas, said the program aims to foster students’ analytical skills.

“We’re thinking about their critical thinking and how are we empowering them to problem solve, for them to feel comfortable to say that, ‘I don’t really know if I want to make this into a business, but I definitely need to solve this problem,” Williams said.

For Gracie Nyholm, her cat Theodore’s litter-spreading was the problem to solve in her family’s home. So, the fourth grader at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc created “The Cat Car Wash” to help address the issue.

“My problem is the cat gets litter everywhere when he comes out of the litter box,” Gracie said. “I made an invention so that when he comes out, it will get the litter off his feet and there won’t be any more litter on the carpet.”

Myers Elementary School student Gracie Nyholm stands in front of her invention, a mat she calls “The Cat Car Wash” that helps reduce the mess her cat creates when he leaves his litter box, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Myers Elementary School students Gracie Nyholm, Madelyn Hunt and Layan Abu-Saada smile during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

She said she was “a little bit nervous” to be presenting at the fair, but at the same time, it was an exciting experience.

“I get a chance to show what I made to other people,” Gracie said.

The first section of the invention consists of dusters, which helps remove loose litter, she explained, and a second set of fiber dusters then work to get litter out of the cat’s toes. Then, paint rollers and baby bottle cleaners would rid the side of the feet of litter, Gracie said.

Her mother Lindsey Nyholm, a teacher at Myers Elementary School, said she was proud of Gracie for her cat-focused creation.

“She did everything herself and I love just the creative ideas and this is a real problem in our house that we’re trying to solve, so it’s very helpful too,” Nyholm said. “It’s been a fun process to watch as well.”

Gracie, as well as the group that invented the Kernel Catcher, were among 36 students at the fair selected to advance to the April 29, 2023 Invention Convention Michigan at The Henry Ford Museum, a statewide competition for young inventors.

Students from schools all over Genesee County, Mich. show their inventions to one another during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Indian Hill Elementary School student Avery Donaldson explains her invention, a coin holder for people who are blind called “The Braille Coin Holder,” to a group of passersby during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brendel Elementary School student Heidi Lange shows other students her invention, a scented slimey material called “Sticky Scents” that’s designed to be relaxing and soothing, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brendel Elementary School student Heidi Lange shows other students her invention, a scented slimey material called “Sticky Scents” that’s designed to be relaxing and soothing, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students from elementery schools around Genesee County, Mich. get ready for a group photo during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Myers Elementary School student Destiny Person holds up “Just for Kicks,” an invention she made with her classmate Gage Phelps that turns sweeping the floor into a fun game, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brendel Elementary School students Lexi Ahola and Rudainaa Samaha stand in front of their invention, a device that attaches to an ice cream cone and catches any ice cream the melts, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Brendel Elementary School student Rudainaa Samaha holds up an invention she made with her classmate Lexi Ahola, a device that attaches to an ice cream cone and catches any ice cream the melts, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

“The Great Gripper Gloves,” an invention made by Indian Hill Elementary School student Arayah Fields, hang on display during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students from elementery schools around Genesee County, Mich. walk through the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Perry Innovation Center students Sarah Wheeler and Madelyn VanValin show a sketch of their invention, a device that helps remove stingers and apply medicine to bug bites, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Myers Elementary School student Samer Basata stands in front of his invention, a toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser called the “Fresh Boost,” during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brendel Elementary School students Hudson Sylvester and Brendon Wilkinson stand in front of their inventions during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Hudson created a smart watch that reminds students about homework and other school-related activities, and Brendon created a storage box that attaches to walked so people that rely on walkers have a place to store their belongings.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Squish and Scratch, a fidgeting toy designed by Indian Hill Elementary School students Molly Steiner and Talia Edwards to help kids with ADHD focus, rests on a display during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Myers Elementary School students strike poses for a photo during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Myers Elementary School students Emmett Shemanski and Wyatt Hunt celebrate as they solve a puzzle toy during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Perry Innovation Center student Sarah Smallidge is reflected in the prototype for her invention, a device that locates the source of echoes and recommends locations for soundproofing materials to reduce them, during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Myers Elementary School student student Madelyn Hunt holds her invention, a remote control door lock called “The Room Protector,” during the Young Innovators Fair at Kettering University’s Campus Center in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)