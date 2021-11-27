Flint, MI—Flint Local 432 has received a $19,500 grant for its arts programming from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

The all-ages venue learned of their award in late October after applying in March 2021. It plans to use the funds to “see the space active over 200 nights in 2022” according to a Nov. 22 press release.

“Prior to COVID, (Flint Local 432) was really just a Saturday night spot,” said Maiya Legardye, the venue’s event coordinator. “Monday through Friday it was closed. This gives us an opportunity to be able to open it up seven days a week… and to provide a safe, free space for the community.”

Legardye said the award represents around a quarter of Flint Local 432’s overall funding, and mentioned some specific groups and programming that will benefit.

“We have a record label, All Varsity Music, who uses the space. A dance group—Culturas Del Sol, a production group—Dark World Productions,” she said.

Howl and Heal yoga, Flint Horror Collective, and a few other partners also frequent the venue, said Legardye, adding that she expects the list will expand thanks to the MCACA support.

As part of the grant announcement, Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) noted the substance-free venue, which was founded in the 1980s, holds particular significance for Flint’s youth.

“Flint Local 432 was around when I was in high school, and to this day it remains a place for young people to experience live music and the arts,” said Ananich. “I’m proud to help provide support to make sure this generation of teenagers has a safe, welcoming, and diverse arts venue to call their own.”

According to the release, organizations that receive a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.

The Local confirmed it receives funding support from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, the Greater Flint Arts Council’s Share Art Genesee Grant Program, and “generates significant revenue from earned income.”

“Be on the lookout for local events,” said Legardye with a smile. “Flint Local 432 is coming strong in 2022.”



Programming and event information for Flint Local 432 can be found on the venue’s Facebook page.