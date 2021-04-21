Flint, MI— The City Clerk’s Office has received 41 nominating petitions for City Council positions.

The deadline to file was April 20, at 4 p.m. The Clerk’s Office has until Monday, April 26, to validate and certify all the petitions. The certified names will appear on the ballot for the primary election on August 3.

There are two current city council members not running for reelection: Councilman Santino Guerra from the Third Ward, and Councilman Herbert Winfrey from the Sixth Ward.

Here is the list of the 41 people who submitted petitions:

Ward 1

Current City Councilman Eric Mays

Linda E. Anthony

Tanya D. Rison

Ward 2

Current City Council Vice President Maurice D. Davis

Ladel Lewis

Tyonna K. McIntyre

Arthur L. Woodson

Audrey F. Young

Vincent E. Lang

Ward 3

AC Dumas

Richard F. Jones

Quincy Murphy

Kerry Nelson

Frank J. Lewis Williams III

Ward 4

Current City Council President Kate Fields

Michael D. Doan Jr.

Judy Priestley

Ward 5

Current City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter

Wantwaz Davis

Shannon M. Lacy

Joseph J. Schipani

Ward 6

DelTonya Burns

Jaylen T. Chaney

Chris Del Morone

Leonard J. Fox

Terae M. King Jr.

Claudia E. Perkins-Milton

Nena Woodall.

Ward 7

Current City Councilwoman Monica Galloway

Allie L. Herkenroder

Theresa Pringle

Shannon A. Searcy

Lakeisha M. Tureaud.

Ward 8

Current City Councilman Allan Griggs

William C. Harris Jr.

Joyce Ellis-McNeal

Dennis A. Pfeiffer

Thomas W. Ross

Dakota F. Starr.

Ward 9