Flint, MI— The City Clerk’s Office has received 41 nominating petitions for City Council positions. 

The deadline to file was April 20, at 4 p.m. The Clerk’s Office has until Monday, April 26, to validate and certify all the petitions. The certified names will appear on the ballot for the primary election on August 3. 

There are two current city council members not running for reelection: Councilman Santino Guerra from the Third Ward, and Councilman Herbert Winfrey from the Sixth Ward. 

Here is the list of the 41 people who submitted petitions: 

Ward 1

  • Current City Councilman Eric Mays
  • Linda E. Anthony
  • Tanya D. Rison

Ward 2 

  • Current City Council Vice President Maurice D. Davis
  • Ladel Lewis
  • Tyonna K. McIntyre
  • Arthur L. Woodson
  • Audrey F. Young
  • Vincent E. Lang

Ward 3 

  • AC Dumas
  • Richard F. Jones 
  • Quincy Murphy
  • Kerry Nelson
  • Frank J. Lewis Williams III 

Ward 4 

  • Current City Council President Kate Fields
  • Michael D. Doan Jr.
  • Judy Priestley

Ward 5 

  • Current City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter
  • Wantwaz Davis
  • Shannon M. Lacy
  • Joseph J. Schipani 

Ward 6 

  • DelTonya Burns
  • Jaylen T. Chaney
  • Chris Del Morone
  • Leonard J. Fox
  • Terae M. King Jr.
  • Claudia E. Perkins-Milton
  • Nena Woodall. 

Ward 7 

  • Current City Councilwoman Monica Galloway
  • Allie L. Herkenroder
  • Theresa Pringle
  • Shannon A. Searcy
  • Lakeisha M. Tureaud. 

Ward 8 

  • Current City Councilman Allan Griggs
  • William C. Harris Jr.
  • Joyce Ellis-McNeal 
  • Dennis A. Pfeiffer
  • Thomas W. Ross
  • Dakota F. Starr. 

Ward 9

  • Current City Councilwoman Eva Worthing
  • Steven D. Barber
  • Ronald L. Waugh

Amy Diaz

Amy Diaz is a journalist hailing from St. Petersburg, FL. She has written for multiple local newspapers in her hometown before becoming a full-time reporter for Flint Beat. When she’s not writing you...

