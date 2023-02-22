Flint, MI—Flint City Hall will close at 12 p.m. today due to predicted hazardous weather conditions.

In addition, the Flint City Council Committee meeting has been cancelled for this evening, and Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP) representatives will not be available at City Hall Thursday, Feb. 23.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. today, Feb. 22 through 4 a.m. Feb. 23. The National Weather Service advises, “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.”

City of Flint crews began salting roads at 7 a.m. this morning and will continue to salt and plow overnight, depending on how weather conditions develop. In the event of heavier snowfall, the City of Flint asks residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal.

Residents can learn more about the City of Flint’s snow and ice removal operations by viewing the 2023 Snow and Ice Control Plan on the City of Flint’s website: https://www.cityofflint.com/street-maintenance/