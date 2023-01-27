Flint, MI—An anonymous donor just brought the YMCA of Greater Flint’s new location $1 million closer to reality.

In a Jan. 26 press release, YMCA officials confirmed the gift from a donor “who wishes to remain anonymous” as part of the organization’s fundraising campaign to build its new downtown Flint location at 719 Harrison St.

“On behalf of all the residents of our community who will learn, grow, and thrive at the new YMCA, I am incredibly grateful for this transformational gift,” said Shelly Hilton, YMCA of Greater Flint CEO.

The construction cost for the YMCA’s new location is roughly $21 million, and the anonymous donation means the organization is now 92% of the way to that fundraising goal according to Pam Bailey, senior director of fundraising and public relations for YMCA of Greater Flint.

The new YMCA location is part of a larger mixed-use development project from Uptown Reinvestment Corporation. The overall development will cost upwards of $33 million according to early plans, which also include 50 apartments, retail and office spaces in a five story structure.

According to the YMCA’s press release construction is projected to begin in spring of this year, and the new location is set to open Jan. 1, 2025.

In the meantime, the YMCA of Greater Flint’s operations will continue out of its current location at 411 E. 3rd St., which will later be “sold for future development” alongside a portion of its parking lot on Third Street and Chavez Drive.