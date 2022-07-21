Flint, MI—The 2022 Black Business Expo and Financial Empowerment Summit will be held July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Flint Farmers’ Market.

The event is designed to highlight minority-owned businesses by providing professional and person financial education, information on local and government resources for business development, and more.

“This year’s event has something for every budding entrepreneur, longtime business owner, dreamer and community member, said Chennelle Dismond, Black Business Expo chairperson. “There’s even a Youth Entrepreneur Segment and several will be present at vendor tables with merchandise and services. A youth entrepreneur coach will be presenting as well.”

Topics at the summit will include: “How Do I Get Started,” “How to Pivot in a Pandemic,” “Show Me The Money In My Backyard,” and “Taking My Business to The NEXT LEVEL.”

“This event was birthed by the late Supt. Quintin L. Marshall, Sr. several years before his passing in 2018. His legacy and love of community is at the heart of this event,” Dismond said. “My understanding of the need to continue the work of showcasing and supporting Black and minority-owned businesses while also educating and connecting them with resources to help grow and thrive is imperative to local economic development.”

The Black Business Expo is free to the public. Jobseekers are welcome, too, as some visitors my find employment opportunities at the event.