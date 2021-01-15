Flint, MI—The Flint Schools Board of Education held their Annual Organization Meeting on Jan. 13 where board members nominated and elected officer positions, including a new president and vice president.

Former trustee Carol McIntosh will serve as the board’s president for 2021. Vera Perry, also a former trustee, will step up as vice president. Each received four votes from fellow board members.

McIntosh also serves on the City of Flint’s Ethics and Accountability Board.

Danielle Green, who was serving as the board’s treasurer will now take on the role of secretary. She said she did not want to comment on her new appointment.

Recently elected board member Laura MacIntyre will assume Green’s duties as treasurer.



“I think I am going to do an outstanding job as treasurer,” MacIntyre said and thanked the board for their votes.

The role of assistant secretary treasurer remains vacant. MacIntyre nominated Joyce Ellis-McNeal for the position, but she declined. No other nominations were made.

Diana Wright who previously served as the board’s vice president is now a trustee.

The board still awaits it’s seventh member after newly-elected Anita Moore was unable to file her certification paperwork to the city on time.

Interviews will be conducted on Jan. 15 at 3:00 p.m. to fill the vacancy. The public is welcome to attend virtually and the district will post a link on their website once it’s available.