Flint, MI — The Saint Mark Community Outreach Center (SMCOC), a mental health and community service provider on Flint’s north side, has hosted a free Thanksgiving meal for the past three years and a turkey day basket distribution event for the last decade.

This year, organizers said they will host the center’s first-ever “sit-down” version of their Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. at 615 W. McClellan St.

A Nov. 10 press release described the event “as a reminder that, during the holiday season, no one should feel alone, and every member of the community deserves a warm and inviting place to share a Thanksgiving meal.”

“It’s important to give people hope at Thanksgiving,” Agnes Naphier, Outreach Coordinator at the center, told Flint Beat over email. “And this gives us a chance to talk about our mental health services we offer here at SMCOC.”

But the center’s dinner is not the only way Flint residents can gather together this upcoming holiday. Here’s a list of other Thanksgiving events and giveaways around the city:

Friday, Nov. 17: The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village will be offering a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway from 4 to 6 p.m., or while supplies last, in the facility’s parking lot at 4119 N. Saginaw St.

Did we miss your community celebration? Please let us know in the comments or email team@flintbeat.com.