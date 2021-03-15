Flint, MI—From the sidewalks of Saginaw St. in downtown Flint you could hear the muffled sound of the The Frenchtown Playboys emanating from a tent in the alley beside Cork on Saginaw on Friday, March 12. Guitarist Erik McIntyre describes the band as a mix of Hokum Blues, Early Jazz, Calypso, and Western Swing, with new takes on classic songs from the 1920s-’50s, but you’d have to go see them live to understand.

The band is playing in the restaurant’s outdoor tent, a preview of what will soon be a regular event. Starting Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Cork will host a monthly series called Alley Jazz & Wine Club from 6-9pm.

To enter the tent, an employee will lead you to the back of the restaurant, down a flight of stairs, and through a the dim basement before entering the warmly lit space outfitted with heat lamps, tables, and chairs covered in cozy blankets. A bar sits in the back with beer and wine, but you can order anything from the restaurant upstairs and have it brought to you.

McIntyre will play with different guests each month, each bringing a different sound to the evening, and there will be a featured wine special. According to the Facebook event page, the ensemble planned for the March 24 will be a New Orleans inspired version of The Smoking Dandies with Dave Kosmyna on clarinet/vocal, Chris Tabaczynski on clarinet/saxophone, Erik McIntyre on guitar, and Shannon Wade on the upright bass.

The event is free and capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.