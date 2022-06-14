Flint, MI—Flint City Council is set to vote on a resolution recognizing June as “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” during a special meeting on June 14, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

The resolution was originally introduced by Flint City Council Vice President Allie Herkenroder at a June 13 Flint City Council Special Affairs Committee meeting.

Prior to that meeting, Herkenroder told Flint Beat she felt the resolution was necessary because Flint “has a lot of work to do” before it can be considered an inclusive city for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“There are still too many incidences of harassment and hate crimes directed toward members of the (LGBTQIA+) community, which is just incredibly unacceptable, and we have to take a stand against that,” Herkenroder said.

After a series of proposed amendments, the LGBTQ+ Pride Month resolution ultimately failed to make it out of the committee meeting before its adjournment.

Resolution 220228 would declare the month of June “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” in the city of Flint. The resolution was originally not voted out of the Council’s June 13, 2022 Special Affairs Committee meeting but then subsequently was added to a June 14, 2022 agenda for further consideration. (City of Flint)

However, during the regular City Council meeting that followed, Flint City Councilman Eric Mays—who had abstained from all prior votes on the LGBTQ+ Pride Month resolution—requested that it be added to a subsequent agenda.

That agenda is for a June 14 special meeting which had been called by Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley hours before to discuss his administration’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan.

Mays’ motion passed unanimously.

Council also voted to add a host of other tabled resolutions to the June 14 special agenda aside from the LGBTQ+ Pride Month resolution. The agenda for that meeting was not shared by press time.