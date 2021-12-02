Flint, MI–Three City Hall offices have adjusted their hours to allow for business processing.

Starting Monday, December 6, 2021, the Customer Service Center, Information Desk, and Assessing Department’s new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and effective until further notice.

The red drop box at the front doors of City Hall will remain available. Residents are encouraged to utilize this convenient option when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices.

Even with these adjusted hours, all other city offices remain available by telephone (and by appointment, if needed) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. See a list of department contact numbers below.

Assessments: (810) 908-6146

City Attorney: (810) 766-7146

City Clerk: (810) 766-7414

City Council: (810) 766-7418

Customer Service/Bill Payment (phone line open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.): (810) 766-7015

Economic Development: (810) 237-2458

Fire: Call 911 for emergencies

Human Resources: (810) 766-7280

IT: (810) 766-7155

Mayor’s Office: (810) 766-7346

Ombudsperson: (810) 237-2020

Planning and Development: (810) 766-7426

Police: Call 911 for emergencies

Public Health/Water reconnections: (810) 410-2020

Sewer: (810) 766-7079

Street Maintenance: (810) 766-7343

Transportation: Call 911 for emergencies

Trash and yard waste pickup: (810) 410-1134

Water Service Center: (810) 766-7202

Water testing and filters: (810) 410-2020