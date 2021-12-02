Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI–Three City Hall offices have adjusted their hours to allow for business processing.
Starting Monday, December 6, 2021, the Customer Service Center, Information Desk, and Assessing Department’s new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and effective until further notice.
The red drop box at the front doors of City Hall will remain available. Residents are encouraged to utilize this convenient option when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices.
Even with these adjusted hours, all other city offices remain available by telephone (and by appointment, if needed) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. See a list of department contact numbers below.
Assessments: (810) 908-6146
City Attorney: (810) 766-7146
City Clerk: (810) 766-7414
City Council: (810) 766-7418
Customer Service/Bill Payment (phone line open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.): (810) 766-7015
Economic Development: (810) 237-2458
Fire: Call 911 for emergencies
Human Resources: (810) 766-7280
IT: (810) 766-7155
Mayor’s Office: (810) 766-7346
Ombudsperson: (810) 237-2020
Planning and Development: (810) 766-7426
Police: Call 911 for emergencies
Public Health/Water reconnections: (810) 410-2020
Sewer: (810) 766-7079
Street Maintenance: (810) 766-7343
Transportation: Call 911 for emergencies
Trash and yard waste pickup: (810) 410-1134
Water Service Center: (810) 766-7202
Water testing and filters: (810) 410-2020