Flint, MI— The City of Flint’s transportation building has been renamed to honor a beloved employee who died due to COVID-19 last year.

Betty Wideman worked with the city for 26 years. According to a press release from the City, she began her career in 1994 as an administrative clerk.

She received “promotion after promotion,” and worked her way up to leading the transportation division, most recently serving as the division manager.

On June 24, the City held a dedication ceremony at the building located at 702 W. 12th Street, and unveiled the new signage bearing Wideman’s name.

Wideman’s family was in attendance, and assisted Neeley in unveiling the new lettering on the building: Betty Wideman Building. Everyone in attendance cheered, and continued to celebrate Wideman’s life.

“You know in this tragic event that the world has experienced, this pandemic, many people have lost their lives,” Neeley said. “But we have to remember to honor them by doing the very best we can every day. And one of those great patriotic champions was Betty Wideman.”

Brown called Wideman a hard worker and a “positive influence on all the people she talked to.”

Daly said that in the year that he worked with her, he came to understand “what a caring person she was.”

“Any time anyone came into the office, regardless of what she was doing, she’d always take time to speak to them,” Daly said. “She was always responsive, and she taught me a lot about what goes on in the city of Flint … so Betty, thank you very much for walking me through the early years.”

“We will never forget the work she has done for this community and the residents therein…and this building now is dedicated in her honor,” Neeley said.