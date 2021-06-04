Flint, MI– The Friends of Hasselbring Park are hosting a Community Fun Day June 5.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can come out to Hasselbring Park for free food, music, and fun.

The event is sponsored by the Hamilton Community Health Network Illuminating Community Chance Safety Project, the Neighborhood Engagement Hub, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, the Hasselbring Senior Center, and the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home.

President of the Friends of Hasselbring Park organization Bonnie Grass is encouraging residents to bring their lawn chairs, umbrellas, and dancing shoes.

There will be storytelling, kickball, baseball, a mobile video game truck, prizes, vendors, a bounce house, face painting, and music from DJ Gardell Haralson.

Bonnie Grass poses for a photo while she helps organize the 1st ward portion of the Citywide Clean Up on May 15, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Flint Police and Fire Departments will be out there too, Grass said.

Another component to the event is providing information about safety, and building relationships between law enforcement and residents.

“It’s a way to get the community together, and give them some safety information, get them involved with the fire department and the police department,” Grass said. “And get the children out and have a fun day for the kids and the family.”

This is the fourth event of its kind, Grass said. They were supposed to host this event last year, but didn’t due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to continue all throughout the summer to get people out of the house,” Grass said. “That’s our goal, to get people outside.”

The Hasselbring Senior Center has more events coming up in June, including an outdoor dinner dance fundraiser on June 11, and a free neighborhood mini concert on June 26.

For more information, you can view the fliers below, or visit their Facebook page.