WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee today announced $20,000 in new federal funds to support the performing arts in mid-Michigan.

The grants are being awarded through the National Endowment for the Arts’ (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects program and Challenge America program. The programs fund public engagement and access to art, including by supporting the creation of art and arts education.

The two Flint-area federal grant recipients include the Flint Institute of Music (FIM) and Youth Arts: Unlocked.

FIM will receive will receive $10,000 to support play development and new work initiatives at the Flint Repertory Theatre. Youth Arts: Unlocked will receive $10,000 to support visual and performing art workshops for incarcerated youth.

“I am proud to announce new federal resources to help the Flint Institute of Music and Youth Arts: Unlocked continue their work to enrich our community and support our youth,” Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue to champion the arts for Michiganders.”

“The Flint Institute of Music thanks the National Endowment for the Arts and Congressman Dan Kildee for their support,” said Rodney Lontine, CEO of FIM. “We need to continue to work together to ensure we don’t lose what is so beneficial: keeping artists doing what they do best and giving our neighbors the opportunity to be part of it.”

Shelley Spivack, co-director of Youth Arts: Unlocked, echoed Lontine’s gratitude.

“Youth Arts: Unlocked is honored to have been chosen to receive a NEA Challenge grant. The funds will enable us to continue providing quality visual, performing and healing arts workshops to Genesee County youth who are involved in the juvenile justice system,” she said. “We thank Congressman Kildee for his efforts to ensure that such funding is available to programs such as ours.”

Congressman Kildee has supported efforts to increase community engagement in the arts in Congress. In 2022, Kildee announced $55,000 for mid-Michigan performing arts organizations, including Tapology, Inc. and El Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil and the Flint Institute of Music, to help increase community access to culture, dance and theater.

The next Grants for Arts Projects program application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The deadline to apply for the Challenge America program is Thursday, April 27, 2023. Those interested should visit arts.gov for guidelines and application resources. Organizations cannot apply for both programs during the same calendar year.