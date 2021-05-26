Genesee County, MI— For the fourth consecutive week, COVID cases have declined in Genesee County and in Flint, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases declined 60% in Genesee County and 63% in Flint.



Testing positivity rates also decreased from 10% to 7% countywide.

The decline is likely because vaccines are more widely available and vaccination rates are increasing, said Rick Sadler a geographer and assistant professor at the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.

While vaccine rollout began slowly due to a nationwide supply shortage, the Biden Administration’s push to purchase more COVID vaccines resulted in increased availability.

At present, 35% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16-years-old are fully vaccinated and 46% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

FCHES is urging parents to vaccinate their adolescents and teens 12 years and older as this age group “compromises a larger percentage of people getting infected than earlier in the pandemic.”

The same racial disparities that affect adults during the pandemic apply to children as well. According to the FCHES, Black and Hispanic children represent 41% of the U.S. population but account for three out of four COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations.

Currently, 12-to 17-year-olds are only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.