Genesee County, MI— Throughout December 2021, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County fluctuated week over week. However, case counts between the weeks of Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 nearly doubled, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County increased from 1,360 to 2,613 for the week of Dec. 26. Of those cases, 705 came from Flint.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate has also increased from 22.5% to 34.8%, slightly higher than Michigan’s rate of 33%.

Genesee County confirmed 10,846 cases in December compared to 8,768 cases in November, a 24% increase overall.

Between August 2021-October 2021, Flint had the second lowest COVID case rate of Genesee County’s 28 municipalities. However, between November and December 2021, Flint rose having the 13th highest case rate, approximately 2,500 cases per 100,000 residents. This “demonstrates a substantial increase in case rates,” according to the FCHES.





Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

As of Jan. 6, 56.5% of County residents aged 12 and older have received their first vaccine while 51% are fully vaccinated.