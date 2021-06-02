Genesee County, MI— Since last week, COVID cases have declined by 47% in Flint and 41% for Genesee County, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Overall, the county saw less than 200 cases for the week with approximately 30 cases from Flint.

Testing positivity rate also declined from 7% to 6.4% countywide.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

According to Genesee County Health Department officials, the number of residents hospitalized for COVID also decreased 5% this week.

“Hospital bed availability (ICU and non-ICU) and available ventilators are not a concern based on available hospital data,” Deputy Health Officer for GCHD Kayleigh Blaney said.

At present, 37% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16-years-old are fully vaccinated and 48% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 are only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.